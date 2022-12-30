in Album Sales, Music News

Report: Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Wins 10th Consecutive US Album Sales Race, SZA’s “SOS” Spends 3rd Week At #1 Overall

“Midnights” and “SOS” again split top honors.

Taylor Swift in Bejeweled | Republic

For the tenth consecutive week, Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” reigns as the best-selling album in America. SZA’s “SOS” secures a third consecutive week as the #1 album for overall US consumption.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Midnights” sold 63K US copies during the December 23-29 tracking period. The count convincingly ranks as the week’s best.

With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated another 112K in total tracking period consumption.

Hits has that as the week’s #2 tally; SZA’s “SOS” takes #1 with 123K.

Due in the coming days, Billboard’s numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits. Headline Planet will provide an update if the discrepancy is enough to alter the hierarchy of “Midnights” at #1 for sales and “SOS” at #1 for units.

midnightssosszaTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Paul George, Reggie Jackson Listed For January 3 “Good Morning America”