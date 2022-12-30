Paul George, Reggie Jackson Listed For January 3 “Good Morning America”

One of the first “Good Morning America” episodes of 2023 will feature a pair of Los Angeles Clippers stars.

According to ABC News, Paul George and Reggie Jackson will discuss mental health on the January 3 edition of the daytime talk show.

“GMA” will be running a week-long “Better Than Ever” series between January 2-6; in addition to George and Jackson, the January 3 episode will feature Brandon Copeland, Dr. Jen Ashton, and Anthony Underwood.

Complete listings follow:

Monday, Jan. 2 — Personal trainer and TV personality Chris Powell; Better than Ever series kicks off: ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton kicks off the Dry January Challenge, celebrity trainer Leyon Azubuike joins with workout equipment recommendations, and lifestyle expert Gabby Bernstein with a 21-day meditation challenge; BookTok star Holly Black on the next book in her series (“The Cruel Prince”)

Tuesday, Jan. 3 — Better than Ever series continues: NBA players Paul George and Reggie Jackson on mental health, former NFL player and personal finance expert Brandon Copeland joins with tips for saving money in the new year, the Dry January Challenge continues with ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton, and Anthony Underwood joins with cookware essentials; “GMA” Book Club January reveal

Wednesday, Jan. 4 — Actor Winston Duke (“Black Panther”); Better than Ever series continues: former NFL player and personal finance expert Brandon Copeland with investing tips, the Dry January Challenge continues with ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton; Try Before You Buy series kicks off with running sneakers

Thursday, Jan. 5 — Better than Ever series continues: skincare recommendations, plus model Akin Akman presents TikTok workouts; Try Before You Buy series continues with athletic headbands

Friday, Jan. 6 — Lifestyle expert Preston Konrad on TikTok trends; Better than Ever series continues: pillow recommendations and the Dry January Challenge continues with ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton; Try Before You Buy series continues with laser hair removal; a performance by singer-songwriter Chase Rice