Alix Earle, Dixie D’Amelio Attend “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” (Special Look)

MILEY’S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY -- Pictured: Alix Earle -- (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/NBC)
In addition to numerous standout performers, Saturday’s “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” played host to some noteworthy attendees.
The guest list included Alix Earle and Dixie D’Amelio.
The former creator has been on a meteoric rise to social media superstardom in recent months, while the latter still maintains one of the largest followings on the planet. She has also enjoyed success in the world of music; her “Be Happy” earned a gold RIAA certification this past year.
Both looked great while posing for press photos at the end-of-year event. NBC, which handled broadcasting duties for the event, shared some of the images.
MILEY’S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY — Pictured: Alix Earle — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/NBC)
MILEY’S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY — Pictured: Dixie D’Amelio — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/NBC)
