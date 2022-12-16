Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Indeed Wins 8th Consecutive US Album Sales Race, SZA’s “SOS” Takes #1 Overall

Consistent with the projected hierarchy, Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” again ranks as America’s best-selling album. SZA’s “SOS,” meanwhile, claims #1 on the overall US album consumption chart.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Midnights” sold another 73K copies during the December 9-15 tracking period. The count earns “Midnights” an eighth consecutive week as America’s best-selling album.

With units from track sales and streams included, “Midnights” generated 137K in total consumption this week. That yields a #2 finish on the overall chart.

Credited with 315K units (8K from album sales, 1K from track sales, 306K from track streams), “SOS” debuts as a convincing #1 overall.

Billboard’s numbers may differ from those reported by Hits, but the outcome will be the same: another week at #1 on Top Album Sales for Swift, and a #1 debut on the Billboard 200 for SZA.