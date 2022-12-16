Margot Robbie, Jean Smart Appear On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, December 15, 2022, with guests Jean Smart, Margot Robbie, and Mr Uekusa. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The final original “Late Late Show With James Corden” of 2022 features Margot Robbie and Jean Smart.
The actresses participate in the discussion portion of Thursday night’s episode.
Both appear on behalf of the new film “Babylon” — Robbie just earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role in the film. Her visit also comes amid buzz over the upcoming “Barbie” movie.
In addition to the “Babylon” actresses, Thursday’s “Corden” features an appearance by Mr Uekusa.
The episode was to begin airing at 12:35AM ET/PT on CBS; first-look photos follow:
cbsjames cordenjean smartMargot Robbiethe late late show
