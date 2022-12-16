in Hot On Social

Alix Earle Blasts Past 500K Instagram Followers, Looks Beautiful In New Birthday Pictures

Alix Earle continues to emerge as a force on major social platforms.

Alix Earle surpasses 500K followers on Instagram | Via @alix_earle

Less than a week ago, social creator Alix Earle celebrated surpassing 400,000 followers on Instagram.

Friday, she blasted past the 500,000 follower milestone.

Coinciding with her 22nd birthday, the achievement underscores Alix’s immense rise to prominence over the past year. The influencer has been posting massive weekly follower gains on TikTok and Instagram, and her content routinely generates significant engagement.

A new photo gallery in honor of her birthday, for example, amassed over 100,000 Instagram likes in just over an hour.

The success metrics are as astounding as they are unsurprising. Even a quick perusal of Alix’s social platforms would explain her impact — the gorgeous influencer consistently impressive with her fashion style and aesthetic, while also forging a connection with followers through candid video content (such as get-ready-with-me segments) and helpful Amazon recommendations.

Views of the new birthday gallery and some other standout posts follow; the birthday gallery includes art from Kristin Konefal (@artbykristink).

