Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Scored Thursday Night Pop, Hot AC Radio Airplay

The new Taylor Swift single is receiving immediate attention at radio.

Taylor Swift - Midnights cover | Republic

In addition to prominent streaming playlist looks, Taylor Swift’s new “Anti-Hero” is commanding immediate attention at pop radio.

The song was set to receive extensive opening day airplay at the pop and hot adult contemporary format. And because the song launched prior to midnight in all markets but the east coast, it actually registered some Thursday night spins.

Numerous pop stations played “Anti-Hero” once or twice Thursday night, and three stations provided even more spins. According to Mediabase, San Francisco’s 99.7 NOW and WiLD 94.9 each offered 3 plays, while Portland’s Live 95.5 provided 4.

Las Vegas’ 102.7 VGS led the way at Hot AC with 3 opening night spins.

“Anti-Hero” appears on Swift’s newly released album “Midnights,” which is set to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 with a strong opening week total. Although Swift announced the album several weeks ago, she did not promote any pre-release singles. “Anti-Hero” and the other tracks were not available until the full album was.

Written by Brian Cantor

