OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” Joins Top 10 At Pop Radio; Charlie Puth & Jung Kook, Doja Cat Songs Top 15, Steve Lacy Top 20

OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried,” Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right (featuring Jung Kook of BTS),” Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” and Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” reach new highs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

The OneRepublic song reaches the chart’s Top 10, while “Left and Right” and “Vegas” go Top 15. “Bad Habit” concurrently moves into the Top 20.

Played 8,034 times during the August 7-13 tracking period (+1,376), “I Ain’t Worried” rises three spots to #10.

Up two places, “Left and Right” takes #14 with 6,443 spins (+407).

A spin count of 6,298 (+948) concurrently lifts “Vegas” two spots to #15.

Credited with 5,481 spins (+2,033), “Bad Habit” rises four spots to #17 on the latest Mediabase chart.