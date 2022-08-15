in Music News

OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” Joins Top 10 At Pop Radio; Charlie Puth & Jung Kook, Doja Cat Songs Top 15, Steve Lacy Top 20

“I Ain’t Worried,” “Left and Right,” “Vegas,” and “Bad Habit” ascend at pop radio.

OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried | Video screenshot | UMG/IGA/Paramount

OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried,” Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right (featuring Jung Kook of BTS),” Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” and Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” reach new highs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

The OneRepublic song reaches the chart’s Top 10, while “Left and Right” and “Vegas” go Top 15. “Bad Habit” concurrently moves into the Top 20.

Played 8,034 times during the August 7-13 tracking period (+1,376), “I Ain’t Worried” rises three spots to #10.

Up two places, “Left and Right” takes #14 with 6,443 spins (+407).

A spin count of 6,298 (+948) concurrently lifts “Vegas” two spots to #15.

Credited with 5,481 spins (+2,033), “Bad Habit” rises four spots to #17 on the latest Mediabase chart.

bad habitbtscharlie puthdoja catI ain't worriedjung kookleft and rightonerepublicSteve lacyvegas

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Nicky Youre & Dazy’s “Sunroof” Officially Earns #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Songs By Yung Gravy, Lizzo, Kane Brown Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; Morgan Wallen, Harry Styles Top 30