Nicky Youre & Dazy’s “Sunroof” Officially Earns #1 On Pop Radio Chart

A race that came down to the wire ends in favor of Nicky Youre & Dazy’s “Sunroof.” The song narrowly bests Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” to take over the throne on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up three places from last week’s position, “Sunroof” earns #1 thanks to the 18,003 spins it received during the August 7-13 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 1,625 plays.

“About Damn Time,” which spent a lengthy reign atop the chart, falls to #2 on this week’s listing. The Lizzo smash received 17,985 spins (-632).

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” slides one spot to #3, as his “Late Night Talking” drops a place to #4. It is worth noting that despite the chart drops, both songs gained in airplay.

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” holds at #5.