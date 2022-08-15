Songs By Yung Gravy, Lizzo, Kane Brown Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; Morgan Wallen, Harry Styles Top 30

Yung Gravy’s “Betty (Get Money),” Lizzo’s “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” and Kane Brown’s “Grand” officially earn Top 25 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted On You” and Harry Styles’ “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” concurrently move into the Top 30.

— Up five places, “Betty” earns #21 on this week’s chart. The song received 3,558 spins during the August 7-13 tracking period (+905).

Played 3,347 times during the tracking week (+1,513), “2 Be Loved” rises six spots to #23.

“Grand,” the recipient of 2,564 spins (+564), jumps three spots to #25.

“Wasted On You” enjoys a four-place lift to #27. The country crossover garnered 2,363 pop spins during the tracking week (+601).

Credited with 1,802 spins (+391), “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” rises five places to #30.