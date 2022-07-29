Beyonce’s “RENAISSANCE” Soars To #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

New Music Friday opens with a rather predictable development, as Beyoncé’s new album “RENAISSANCE” claims the top spot on the US iTunes album sales chart.

The album flew to the pinnacle position shortly after its release at midnight ET, and it remains in the top spot as of press time at 1AM. It is hard to imagine the album ceding its throne in the immediate future.

New releases also claim the balance of the Top 10, with Whiskey Myers’ “Tornillo” at #2, Maggie Rogers’ “Surrender” at #3, Dance Gavin Dance’s “Jackpot Juicer” at #3, Tedeschi Trucks Band’s “I Am The Moon: III. The Fall” at #5, Matt Nathanson’s “Boston Accent” at #6, Ronnie Dunn’s “100 Proof Neon” at #7, Mat and Savannah Shaw’s “Happy Like That” at #8, Amanda Shires’ “Take It Like A Man” at #9, and Hayley Kiyoko’s “PANORAMA” at #10.

As is always the case on release day, the aforementioned chart hierarchy could evolve greatly in the coming hours.