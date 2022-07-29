in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Beyonce’s “RENAISSANCE” Soars To #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

The new Beyoncé album flew to #1 shortly after its release.

Beyoncé - RENAISSANCE cover | Columbia

New Music Friday opens with a rather predictable development, as Beyoncé’s new album “RENAISSANCE” claims the top spot on the US iTunes album sales chart.

The album flew to the pinnacle position shortly after its release at midnight ET, and it remains in the top spot as of press time at 1AM. It is hard to imagine the album ceding its throne in the immediate future.

New releases also claim the balance of the Top 10, with Whiskey Myers’ “Tornillo” at #2, Maggie Rogers’ “Surrender” at #3, Dance Gavin Dance’s “Jackpot Juicer” at #3, Tedeschi Trucks Band’s “I Am The Moon: III. The Fall” at #5, Matt Nathanson’s “Boston Accent” at #6, Ronnie Dunn’s “100 Proof Neon” at #7, Mat and Savannah Shaw’s “Happy Like That” at #8, Amanda Shires’ “Take It Like A Man” at #9, and Hayley Kiyoko’s “PANORAMA” at #10.

As is always the case on release day, the aforementioned chart hierarchy could evolve greatly in the coming hours.

amanda shiresbeyoncedance gavin dancehayley kiyokomaggie rogersmat and savannah shawmatt nathansonrenaissanceronnie dunntedeschi trucks bandwhiskey myers

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

AJR Closes”The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” With Performance (First Look)