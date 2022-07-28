AJR Closes”The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” With Performance (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1690 -- Pictured: Musical guest AJR performs on Thursday, July 28, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
The week’s final original edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” closes with a visit from AJR.
The trio delivers a musical performance on Thursday’s broadcast. Said performance will air about 25 minutes after new single “I Won’t” officially launches on digital platforms.
Prior to the AJR performance, Thursday’s “Fallon” features interview appearances by Mark Wahlberg and Billy Porter. Wahlberg additionally partakes in a “30 Seconds To …” segment.
“The Tonight Show” taped Thursday’s episode earlier in the day, but it will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The AJR performance should start at around 12:25AM.
Photos from the taping follow.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1690 — Pictured: Host Jimmy Fallon with musical guest AJR after their performance on Thursday, July 28, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1690 — Pictured: Musical guest AJR performs on Thursday, July 28, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1690 — Pictured: Musical guest AJR performs on Thursday, July 28, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1690 — Pictured: Musical guest AJR performs on Thursday, July 28, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1690 — Pictured: Musical guest AJR performs on Thursday, July 28, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1690 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Billy Porter during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, July 28, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1690 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Mark Wahlberg and host Jimmy Fallon play “30 Seconds To…” on Thursday, July 28, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1690 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Mark Wahlberg during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, July 28, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1690 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Mark Wahlberg and host Jimmy Fallon play “30 Seconds To…” on Thursday, July 28, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
ajr jimmy fallon nbc the tonight show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
One Ping
Pingback:AJR Delivers Performance On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look) – KDRM Radio
Loading…