Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” Heads For #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

With only two days remaining in the July 24-30 tracking period, Em Beihold’s breakthrough single “Numb Little Bug” appears set to take #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

“Numb Little Bug” received 4,535 spins during the first five days of the tracking period, topping the same-time-last-week mark by 6%. The count, notably, slots the single at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

The song does not have a huge lead over Lizzo’s building #2 “About Damn Time” (4,435 spins), but it does have a clear momentum advantage. Whereas the Em Beihold song is up 6% from last week, Lizzo’s hit is down 3%.

Assuming they remain on those rough trajectories, “Numb Little Bug” should close the week at #1.

“Numb Little Bug” has also been a hit at the pop format, where it looks to have peaked at #6.