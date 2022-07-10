“Potion,” “Don’t You Worry,” “Bones,” “Numb” Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; “Massive,” “Glimpse Of Us” Top 30

Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa & Young Thug’s “Potion,” Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta’s “DON’T YOU WORRY,” Imagine Dragons’ “Bones,” and Marshmello & Khalid’s “Numb” officially enter the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Drake’s “Massive” and Joji’s “Glimpse Of Us” concurrently reach the Top 30.

Played 3,079 times during the July 3-9 tracking period (+259), “Potion” rises four spots to #22.

Up five places, “DON’T YOU WORRY” ascends to #23 on the strength of its 2,823 spins (+688).

Credited with 2,749 spins (+413), “Bones” rises three spots to #24.

A five-place rise concurrently brings “Numb” up five places to #25. The collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 2,597 (+715).

The recipient of 2,543 spins (+753), “Massive” jumps five spots to #26.

Spun 2,509 times this week (+1,161), “Glimpse Of Us” elevates five positions to #27.