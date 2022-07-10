Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Reaches 8th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” retains its standing as the #1 song at hot adult contemporary radio, extending its reign to eight consecutive weeks.

“As It Was” received 5,893 spins during the July 3-9 tracking period. The count falls 90 spins shy of last week’ sum but keeps the “Harry’s House” smash atop the Mediabase Hot AC chart.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” holds as a close #2, courtesy of its 5,837 spins (+377).

Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” stays at #3, while The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay” remains in the #4 position. The stability extends to #5, as Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” stays in that spot.