in Music News

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Reaches 8th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

“As It Was” extends its reign by another week.

Harry Styles - As It Was video screen | Columbia

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” retains its standing as the #1 song at hot adult contemporary radio, extending its reign to eight consecutive weeks.

“As It Was” received 5,893 spins during the July 3-9 tracking period. The count falls 90 spins shy of last week’ sum but keeps the “Harry’s House” smash atop the Mediabase Hot AC chart.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” holds as a close #2, courtesy of its 5,837 spins (+377).

Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” stays at #3, while The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay” remains in the #4 position. The stability extends to #5, as Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” stays in that spot.

as it wasem beiholdglass animalsharry stylesJustin Bieberlizzothe kid laroi

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

“Potion,” “Don’t You Worry,” “Bones,” “Numb” Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; “Massive,” “Glimpse Of Us” Top 30

Charlie Puth & Jung Kook’s “Left and Right” Enters Top 40 At Pop Radio, Doja Cat’s “Vegas” Top 50