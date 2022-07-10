Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” Officially Makes Top 10 At Rhythmic Radio, Top 15 At Urban, Top 20 At Pop

Beyoncé’s “BREAK MY SOUL” continues its impressive radio run, reaching new milestones on the Mediabase charts for key formats like rhythmic, urban, and pop.

Up four places, “BREAK MY SOUL” earns #10 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic chart. The song received 3,046 rhythmic spins during the July 3-9 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 843.

“BREAK MY SOUL” concurrently enters the Top 15 at urban, rising eleven spots to #12. The song posted an urban tracking period play count of 2,809 (+871).

Credited with 6,126 pop spins (+2,057), “BREAK MY SOUL” rises four spots to #17 on the Mediabase pop chart.