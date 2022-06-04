in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Post Malone’s “Twelve Carat Toothache” Projected For 115-130K Opening Week US Album Units, Will Contend With Bad Bunny For #1

The follow-up to “Hollywood’s Bleeding” will see a drop in units.

Post Malone by Adam DeGross, official press photo courtesy of Republic Records

“Twelve Carat Toothache,” the follow-up to Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” will not debut with nearly as many opening week US album sales or consumption units.

It may, however, still challenge for #1 on the Billboard 200.

According to Hits Daily Double, the new album should debut with about 115-130K total US consumption units (album sales + units from track sales + units from track streams). Hits did not provide a specific breakdown of actual sales and sales equivalents.

That total could be enough for #1, but Bad Bunny’s impressively enduring “Un Verano Sin Ti” may land in a similar range.

The aforementioned “Hollywood’s Bleeding” debuted with 200K in US album sales and 489K in total opening week US units.

