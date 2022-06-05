Jack Harlow’s “First Class” Secures 4th Week At #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart, 2nd Week Atop Urban Listing

The megahit that is Jack Harlow’s “First Class” keeps the lead on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic and urban radio charts.

“First Class” secures a fourth week atop the rhythmic listing, while netting a second week as urban’s #1 song.

— “First Class” received ~7,034 rhythmic spins during the May 29-June 4 tracking period. The count falls 39 short of last week’s mark but keeps Jack Harlow’s hit well ahead of the competition.

Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” holds at #2 on the rhythmic chart, as Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” ascends three spots to #3. Latto’s “Big Energy” stays at #4, and Jnr Choi’s “To The Moon” drops two spots to #5.

— An urban spin count of ~6,708 (+442) concurrently keeps “First Class” in position as that format’s #1.

Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” stays at #2, and Queen Naija & Big Sean’s “Hate Our Love” stays at #3. B-Lovee’s “My Everything” retains the #4 spot, and the aforementioned “Wait For U” rises four places to #5.