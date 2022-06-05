in Music News

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” Secures 4th Week At #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart, 2nd Week Atop Urban Listing

“First Class” retains #1 at both rhythmic and urban.

Jack Harlow in First Class | Video screen | Atlantic

The megahit that is Jack Harlow’s “First Class” keeps the lead on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic and urban radio charts.

“First Class” secures a fourth week atop the rhythmic listing, while netting a second week as urban’s #1 song.

— “First Class” received ~7,034 rhythmic spins during the May 29-June 4 tracking period. The count falls 39 short of last week’s mark but keeps Jack Harlow’s hit well ahead of the competition.

Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” holds at #2 on the rhythmic chart, as Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” ascends three spots to #3. Latto’s “Big Energy” stays at #4, and Jnr Choi’s “To The Moon” drops two spots to #5.

— An urban spin count of ~6,708 (+442) concurrently keeps “First Class” in position as that format’s #1.

Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” stays at #2, and Queen Naija & Big Sean’s “Hate Our Love” stays at #3. B-Lovee’s “My Everything” retains the #4 spot, and the aforementioned “Wait For U” rises four places to #5.

