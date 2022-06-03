Carrie Underwood Booked For Performances On June 10 “Good Morning America,” “GMA 3”

Carrie Underwood will be releasing her new album “Denim & Rhinestones” on Friday, June 10.

That day, she will deliver a pair of performances on ABC television.

The artist will first play that morning’s edition of “Good Morning America,” bringing music to an episode that also features Danny Boyle and a “Rise and Shine” tour spotlight on Delaware.

Later, she will play “GMA3: What You Need To Know.” Sarah Kate Ellis, Sara Haines, and Bob Goff will also appear on the broadcast.

Complete “GMA” and “GMA3” listings follow:

Good Morning America

Monday, June 6 — Actor Adam Sandler (“Hustle”); author James Patterson (“James Patterson by James Patterson”)

Tuesday, June 7 — Actor Jensen Ackles (“The Boys”); actors Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly (“Yellowstone”); actress Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle (”Kim Possible”); a performance by star of Broadway’s “Funny Girl” Beanie Feldstein; GMA Book Club June pick revealed

Wednesday, June 8 — Actress Iman Vellani (“Ms. Marvel”); PR expert and author Jenna Guarneri (“You Need PR”); author Brad Meltzer (“I Am Dolly Parton”)

Thursday, June 9 — Actor and author Simu Liu (“We Were Dreamers”); entrepreneur and author Tony Fadell (“Build”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, June 10 — Director and producer Danny Boyle (“Pistol”); a performance by singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood; GMA’s Rise and Shine Tour of America: Delaware

Saturday, June 11 — Nutritionist and author Maya Feller; Binge This! with PEOPLE editor-at-large Janine Rubenstein; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

GMA3

Monday, June 6 — Special edition of “GMA3” from the Special Olympics in Orlando, Florida; Representative Val Demings (D-FL); Special Olympics International Board of Directors Chairman Timothy Shriver; Special Olympics athlete Ryan Gronowski; former NFL player and author Tim Tebow (“Bronco and Friends”)

Tuesday, June 7 — ABC News political director Rick Klein; gun violence prevention activist and Parkland school shooting survivor Sam Fuentes; gun violence activist and Oxford, Michigan, school shooting survivor Zoe Touray; musicians Matt Fink, Bobby Z and BrownMark discuss their work with singer-songwriter Prince

Wednesday, June 8 — Fashion designer and philanthropist Tory Burch; TV host and interior designer Jeff Lewis (“Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Thursday, June 9 — Former NBA player and author Grant Hill (“Game: An Autobiography”); “GMA3” spotlights ultramarathoner Hellah Sidibe; actress Melissa Joan Hart (“Dirty Little Secret”)

Friday, June 10 — GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis; TV host Sara Haines (“The Chase”); Faith Friday with author and humanitarian Bob Goff (“Undistracted”); a performance by singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood