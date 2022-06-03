in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Post Malone’s “Twelve Carat Toothache” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

The new Post Malone album unsurprisingly takes over #1.

Post Malone by Adam DeGross, official press photo courtesy of Republic Records

As Friday morning progresses, the week’s highest-profile new album unsurprisingly sits atop the US iTunes album sales chart.

Post Malone’s “Twelve Carat Toothache,” that album, leads the way as of press time at 9:55AM ET. It took over #1 on the all-genre listing much earlier Friday morning, and it will doubtfully cede its crown in the immediate future.

Memphis May Fire’s “Remade In Misery” follows at #2, while Prince & The Revolution’s “Live (2022 Remaster)” occupies the #3 slot. The “Top Gun: Maverick” soundtrack sits at #4 on the listing, while Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” takes #5.

