Post Malone’s “Twelve Carat Toothache” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

As Friday morning progresses, the week’s highest-profile new album unsurprisingly sits atop the US iTunes album sales chart.
Post Malone’s “Twelve Carat Toothache,” that album, leads the way as of press time at 9:55AM ET. It took over #1 on the all-genre listing much earlier Friday morning, and it will doubtfully cede its crown in the immediate future.
Memphis May Fire’s “Remade In Misery” follows at #2, while Prince & The Revolution’s “Live (2022 Remaster)” occupies the #3 slot. The “Top Gun: Maverick” soundtrack sits at #4 on the listing, while Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” takes #5.
