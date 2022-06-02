Demi Lovato Confirmed To Appear, Perform On June 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

News just broke that Demi Lovato will be releasing new single “Skin Of My Teeth” on June 10. Shortly after the announcement, NBC confirmed that Lovato will be supporting the release with an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to new listings, Lovato will be an interview and musical guest on the June 9 “Fallon” episode. As of press time, the artist is the only guest confirmed for the episode.

A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

Thursday, June 9: Guests include Demi Lovato and musical guest Demi Lovato. Show #1667