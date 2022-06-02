in TV News

Demi Lovato Confirmed To Appear, Perform On June 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Demi will be a guest on Thursday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0739 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Demi Lovato during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on September 18, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

News just broke that Demi Lovato will be releasing new single “Skin Of My Teeth” on June 10. Shortly after the announcement, NBC confirmed that Lovato will be supporting the release with an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to new listings, Lovato will be an interview and musical guest on the June 9 “Fallon” episode. As of press time, the artist is the only guest confirmed for the episode.

A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

Thursday, June 2: Guests include Fred Armisen, Chloë Sevigny, Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast and musical guest Mäneskin. (OAD 5/20/22)

Friday, June 3: Guests include Millie Bobby Brown and musical guest Snail Mail. (OAD 5/13/22)

Monday, June 6: Guests include Adam Sandler, Ben Falcone and comedian Nimesh Patel. Show #1664

Tuesday, June 7: Guests include Melissa McCarthy, Henry Winkler, Iman Vellani and musical guest Marcus King. Show #1665

Wednesday, June 8: Guests include Jeff Goldblum, Bowen Yang and musical guest Miranda Lambert. Show #1666

Thursday, June 9: Guests include Demi Lovato and musical guest Demi Lovato. Show #1667

demi lovatojimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Lilly Singh, Quinta Brunson Chat With Dwyane Wade On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)