in New Music, TV News

Morgan Wallen’s “You Proof” Ranks As Strong #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

Wallen’s 2022 releases have been selling like hotcakes.

Morgan Wallen - You Proof | Lyric video | UMG

Another 2022 Morgan Wallen release, another impressive debut sales performance.

“You Proof,” the new track from the country superstar, soared to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart following its release Friday. By Friday afternoon, it held a comfortable real-time sales lead over My Chemical Romance’s new “The Foundations Of Decay,” itself a strong performer.

Wallen recently achieved comfortable #1 status with last week’s “Thought You Should Know” and April release “Don’t Think Jesus.”

Wallen’s new music has also been faring well — albeit not quite as dominantly — on streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.

morgan wallenyou proof

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

MANESKIN Scheduled For Performance On May 20 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Millie Bobby Brown Appears, Plays Box Of Lies On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”