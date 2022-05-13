Morgan Wallen’s “You Proof” Ranks As Strong #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

Another 2022 Morgan Wallen release, another impressive debut sales performance.
“You Proof,” the new track from the country superstar, soared to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart following its release Friday. By Friday afternoon, it held a comfortable real-time sales lead over My Chemical Romance’s new “The Foundations Of Decay,” itself a strong performer.
Wallen recently achieved comfortable #1 status with last week’s “Thought You Should Know” and April release “Don’t Think Jesus.”
Wallen’s new music has also been faring well — albeit not quite as dominantly — on streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.
