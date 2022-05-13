in TV News

Millie Bobby Brown Appears, Plays Box Of Lies On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Millie Bobby Brown appears on Friday’s edition of “The Tonight Show.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1653 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Millie Bobby Brown during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, May 13, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Millie Bobby Brown has been a standout “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” guest in recent years, and she will look to add to her reel of fun segments Friday night.

Appearing in support of the new “Stranger Things” season, the actress serves as the lead interview guest on the episode.

Not simply there to chat, Brown also takes part in a game of the show’s popular Box Of Lies segment.

Filmed in advance, the episode additionally features a performance by Snail Mail. It will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC.

First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1653 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Millie Bobby Brown and host Jimmy Fallon play “Box of Lies” on Friday, May 13, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1653 — Pictured: Musical guest Snail Mail performs on Friday, May 13, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

