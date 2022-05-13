Millie Bobby Brown Appears, Plays Box Of Lies On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Millie Bobby Brown has been a standout “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” guest in recent years, and she will look to add to her reel of fun segments Friday night.

Appearing in support of the new “Stranger Things” season, the actress serves as the lead interview guest on the episode.

Not simply there to chat, Brown also takes part in a game of the show’s popular Box Of Lies segment.

Filmed in advance, the episode additionally features a performance by Snail Mail. It will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC.

First-look photos follow: