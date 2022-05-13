MANESKIN Scheduled For Performance On May 20 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

After delivering their debut “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” performance in the fall of 2021, the members of Måneskin will return to the show on a May 2022 episode.
NBC says the band will play the Friday, May 20 edition of “Fallon.” The episode will also feature a chat with Fred Armisen.
Other upcoming “Fallon” musical guests include Snail Mail (May 13), Ella Mai (May 17), Doechii (May 18), and Rina Sawayama (May 19). Complete listings follow:
Friday, May 13: Guests include Millie Bobby Brown and musical guest Snail Mail. Show #1653
Monday, May 16: Guests include Shakira, Michelle Dockery and comedian T. Murph. Show #1654
Tuesday, May 17: Guests include Nick Jonas, Mary Lynn Rajskub and musical guest Ella Mai. Show #1655
Wednesday, May 18: Guests include Tim McGraw, Maisie Williams and musical guest Doechii. Show #1656
Thursday, May 19: Guests include JoJo Siwa and musical guest Rina Sawayama. Show #1657
Friday, May 20: Guests include Fred Armisen and musical guest Måneskin. Show #1658
