MANESKIN Scheduled For Performance On May 20 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The band will play next Friday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1538 -- Pictured: Musical guest Måneskin performs on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

After delivering their debut “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” performance in the fall of 2021, the members of Måneskin will return to the show on a May 2022 episode.

NBC says the band will play the Friday, May 20 edition of “Fallon.” The episode will also feature a chat with Fred Armisen.

Other upcoming “Fallon” musical guests include Snail Mail (May 13), Ella Mai (May 17), Doechii (May 18), and Rina Sawayama (May 19). Complete listings follow:

Friday, May 13: Guests include Millie Bobby Brown and musical guest Snail Mail. Show #1653

Monday, May 16: Guests include Shakira, Michelle Dockery and comedian T. Murph. Show #1654

Tuesday, May 17: Guests include Nick Jonas, Mary Lynn Rajskub and musical guest Ella Mai. Show #1655

Wednesday, May 18: Guests include Tim McGraw, Maisie Williams and musical guest Doechii. Show #1656

Thursday, May 19: Guests include JoJo Siwa and musical guest Rina Sawayama. Show #1657

Friday, May 20: Guests include Fred Armisen and musical guest Måneskin. Show #1658

