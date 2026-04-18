Olivia Rodrigo’s “drop dead” Debuts At #1 On US, Global Spotify Streaming Charts

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drop dead” unsurprisingly had a big opening day on Spotify, ranking as the platform’s #1 song in both the United States and the world for Friday, April 17.

The song registered 4.08 million US streams on Friday, a count that more than doubles that achieved by any other song.

The global opening day number came in at 10.7 million, narrowly topping the 10.0 million achieved by Justin Bieber & Nicki Minaj’s “Beauty And A Beat.”

The “drop dead” Numbers, notably, top the debut marks achieved by Rodrigo’s “vampire” in June 2023. Although the comparison is not totally apples-to-apples (Spotify usage has evolved, and the song came out in a different part of the year), the growth obviously reflects positively on interest levels for new Olivia Rodrigo music.

“drop dead” is the lead single from Rodrigo’s forthcoming album “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.”