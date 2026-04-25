in Music News, New Music

Noah Kahan Claims Entire Top 6 On US Spotify Streaming Chart With Songs From “The Great Divide”

He has two other songs inside the Top 10.

The Great Divide Cover | UMG

Noah Kahan’s “The Great Divide” got off to an unsurprisingly massive start on Spotify, yielding a dominant presence on the platform’s US streaming chart.

Songs from the album form the entire Top 6 on said chart for Friday, April 24. “Doors” claims #1 on the strength of its 2.73 million first-day American streams; “End Of August” (#2), “American Cars” (#3), “Downfall” (#4), the previously released title track “The Great Divide” (#5), and “Paid Time Off” also outperformed music from any other artist.

“Dashboard” (#9) and “Haircut” (#10) follow Olivia Rodrigo’s “drop dead” (#7) and Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” (#8) in the Top 10.

No song from the new album appears below #26.

doorsnoah kahanthe great divide

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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