Noah Kahan Claims Entire Top 6 On US Spotify Streaming Chart With Songs From “The Great Divide”

Noah Kahan’s “The Great Divide” got off to an unsurprisingly massive start on Spotify, yielding a dominant presence on the platform’s US streaming chart.

Songs from the album form the entire Top 6 on said chart for Friday, April 24. “Doors” claims #1 on the strength of its 2.73 million first-day American streams; “End Of August” (#2), “American Cars” (#3), “Downfall” (#4), the previously released title track “The Great Divide” (#5), and “Paid Time Off” also outperformed music from any other artist.

“Dashboard” (#9) and “Haircut” (#10) follow Olivia Rodrigo’s “drop dead” (#7) and Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” (#8) in the Top 10.

No song from the new album appears below #26.