Jax Jones & MNEK’s “Where Did You Go” Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

Dance radio has a new #1 song.

Jax Jones’ Where Did You Go (featuring MNEK)” takes over the #1 spot on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

The collaboration received 600 spins during the May 1-7 tracking period, which yielded a one-place rise to #1 on the chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 60 plays.

Kx5, Kaskade & Deadmau5’s “Escape (featuring Hayla),” last week’s leader, drops to #2 this week.

Becky Hill & Galantis’ “Run” ascends two spots to #3, and Joel Corry, David Guetta & Bryson Tiller’s “What Would You Do” rises a pair of places to #4.

Up two places, John Newman’s “Waiting For A Lifetime” takes #5.

