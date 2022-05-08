in Music News

Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” Officially Earns Top 10 Position On Pop Radio Chart

“Boyfriend” continues its impressive pop radio run.

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up two places, the artist’s breakthrough hit claims #9 on this listing. “Boyfriend” received ~11,092 spins during the May 1-7 tracking period, reflecting a mammoth week-over-week gain of 1,811 spins.

The song’s Top 10 ascent should be welcome news for pop radio listeners, who are reacting favorably to the song. Per the latest Mediabase/Critical Mass Media callout report, “Boyfriend” boasts the second-best “net positive” score (% of surveyed listeners who have a positive reaction minus those with a negative reaction). Only Harry Styles’ #1-bound “As It Was” holds a stronger rating.

