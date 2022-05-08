Jelly Roll’s “Dead Man Walking” Reaches #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

Jelly Roll’s “Dead Man Walking” officially secures #1 on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.
Played ~1,872 times during the May 1-7 tracking period, “Dead Man Walking” rises two spots to #1 this week. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 83.
Ghost’s “Call Me Little Sunshine” rises two spots to #2 on the listing, while Muse’s “Won’t Stand Down” descends two spots to #3.
Falling In Reverse’s “Zombified” slides two places to #4 on the new chart. Halestorm’s “The Steeple” concurrently rises three places to rank as active rock radio’s #5 song.
