Jelly Roll’s “Dead Man Walking” Reaches #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

“Dead Man Walking” takes over the top spot at active rock.

Jelly Roll’s “Dead Man Walking” officially secures #1 on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.

Played ~1,872 times during the May 1-7 tracking period, “Dead Man Walking” rises two spots to #1 this week. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 83.

Ghost’s “Call Me Little Sunshine” rises two spots to #2 on the listing, while Muse’s “Won’t Stand Down” descends two spots to #3.

Falling In Reverse’s “Zombified” slides two places to #4 on the new chart. Halestorm’s “The Steeple” concurrently rises three places to rank as active rock radio’s #5 song.

