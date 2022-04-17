Latto’s “Big Energy” Officially Earns #1 On Pop Radio Chart

After ruling the Mediabase rhythmic and urban radio charts earlier this year, Latto’s megahit “Big Energy” takes the lead at another format this week.

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, “Big Energy” rises one spot to #1 on the Mediabase pop chart.

The multi-format chart-topper received ~17,741 pop spins during the April 10-16 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 1,105.

The closest competition comes from Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy,” which rises two spots to #2 on the strength of ~16,534 spins (+1,409).

Doja Cat’s “Woman,” the previous #1 song, falls to #3 this week. Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” slides one place to #4, and Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” holds at #5.