in Music News

Latto’s “Big Energy” Officially Earns #1 On Pop Radio Chart

The former rhythmic and urban chart-topper rises to #1 on the pop chart.

Latto - Big Energy video screenshot | RCA

After ruling the Mediabase rhythmic and urban radio charts earlier this year, Latto’s megahit “Big Energy” takes the lead at another format this week.

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, “Big Energy” rises one spot to #1 on the Mediabase pop chart.

The multi-format chart-topper received ~17,741 pop spins during the April 10-16 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 1,105.

The closest competition comes from Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy,” which rises two spots to #2 on the strength of ~16,534 spins (+1,409).

Doja Cat’s “Woman,” the previous #1 song, falls to #3 this week. Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” slides one place to #4, and Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” holds at #5.

big energydoja catglass animalsimagine dragonslattolil nas x

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed,” Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie” Make Top 10 At Pop Radio