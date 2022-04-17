Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed,” Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie” Make Top 10 At Pop Radio

The Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes two songs into its Top 10 this week, as Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed” and Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie” both venture into the region.
Played ~9,992 times during the April 10-16 tracking period, “Fingers Crossed” rises two spots to #9 on this week’s chart. The breakthrough hit’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 467.
“Sweetest Pie” also rises two spots, in its case advancing from #12 to #10. The Megan Thee Stallion-Dua Lipa collaboration posted a tracking period play count of ~9,633 (+853).
