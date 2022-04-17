in Music News

Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed,” Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie” Make Top 10 At Pop Radio

Both songs reach the Top 10 this week.

Lauren Spencer-Smith | Fingers Crossed video screen | Island/Republic

The Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes two songs into its Top 10 this week, as Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed” and Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie” both venture into the region.

Played ~9,992 times during the April 10-16 tracking period, “Fingers Crossed” rises two spots to #9 on this week’s chart. The breakthrough hit’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 467.

“Sweetest Pie” also rises two spots, in its case advancing from #12 to #10. The Megan Thee Stallion-Dua Lipa collaboration posted a tracking period play count of ~9,633 (+853).

dua lipafingers crossedlauren spencer-smithmegan thee stallionsweetest pie

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” Jumps To #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Latto’s “Big Energy” Officially Earns #1 On Pop Radio Chart