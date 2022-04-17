in Music News

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Black Summer” Spends 4th Week At #1 On Alternative Radio Chart, 3rd Week Atop Active Rock

“Black Summer” continues its successful radio run.

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer video screen | Warner Records

“Black Summer,” the lead single from Red Hot Chili Peppers’ chart-topping album “Unlimited Love,” remains a chart-topper in its own right. The multi-format hit secures a fourth week atop the Mediabase alternative radio chart, while bringing its reign atop the active rock chart to three weeks.

— “Black Summer” tops the alternative chart thanks to the ~2,731 spins it received during the April 10-16 tracking period (-172).

Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” holds at #2, and The Black Keys’ “Wild Child” rises one spot to #3. Portugal. The Man’s “What, Me Worry?” rises one spot to #4, and Bob Moses’ “Love Brand New” ascends one place to #5.

— The RHCP single meanwhile garnered ~1,807 active rock spins (-164).

Shinedown’s “Planet Zero,” which received ~1,804 spins (-138), holds as a very close #2.

Falling In Reverse’s “Zombified” stays at #3, Muse’s “Won’t Stand Down” keeps the #4 ranking, and Jelly Roll’s “Dead Man Walking” spends another week at #5.

black summerred hot chili peppers

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Latto’s “Big Energy” Officially Earns #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Rockets Into Top 15 At Pop Radio, Em Beihold, Shawn Mendes Songs Join Top 20