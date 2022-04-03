in Music News

Chris Brown’s “Iffy” Officially Ascends To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“Iffy” jumps to #1 on this week’s listing.

Chris Brown - Iffy cover, courtesy of RCA Records

Rhythmic radio crowns a new #1 this week, as Chris Brown’s “Iffy” rises two places to the top of the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

“Iffy” received ~4,983 rhythmic spins during the March 27-April 2 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 149 plays.

Doja Cat’s “Woman,” last week’s leader, drops to #2 on this week’s listing. The “Planet Her” song received ~4,945 spins (-660).

SZA’s “I Hate U” slides one spot to #3, and Latto’s “Big Energy” keeps tabs on the #4 position. Gunna & Future’s “pushin P (featuring Young Thug)” again lays claim to the chart’s #5 ranking.

