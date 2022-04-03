in Music News

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Black Summer” Remains #1 At Alternative Radio, Reaches #1 At Active Rock

“Black Summer” hits #1 at another format.

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer video screen | Warner Records

As Red Hot Chili Peppers’ new album “Unlimited Love” enters the market, lead single “Black Summer” continues its strong performance at radio.

The song spends a second week at #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart, while reaching #1 on the active rock listing.

— “Black Summer” received a format-leading ~3,011 alternative spins during the March 27-April 2 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by 47 but keeps the song ahead of the competition.

Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” holds at #2, as Muse’s “Won’t Stand Down” stays at #3. Portugal. The Man’s “What, Me Worry?” and Bob Moses’ “Love Brand New” stay at #4 and #5, respectively.

— The RHCP song meanwhile garnered ~2,062 active rock spins (+105), yielding a rise from #2 to #1.

Shinedown’s “Planet Zero” falls one spot to #2, as Falling In Reverse’s “Zombified” stays at #3. “Won’t Stand Down” remains #4, and Jelly Roll’s “Dead Man Walking” spends another week at #5.

