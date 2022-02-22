in Music News, New Music

Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” Arrives on Billboard Hot 100 Chart

“Boyfriend” becomes the artist’s first non-soundtrack song to make the listing.

Recent signs have been pointing to “Boyfriend” as Dove Cameron’s breakthrough pop hit, and the recent Billboard Hot 100 does not change that outlook.

The buzzy song arrives at #73 on this week’s edition of the chart, powered by impressive consumption numbers and solid early radio airplay.

“Boyfriend” becomes the artist’s fifth career Hot 100 entry, but it is her first proper single to make the chart. Dove’s four previous Hot 100 entries were songs from “Descendants” movie soundtracks (“Rotten To The Core,” “It’s Goin’ Down,” “If Only,” and “Night Falls”).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

