Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” Arrives on Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Recent signs have been pointing to “Boyfriend” as Dove Cameron’s breakthrough pop hit, and the recent Billboard Hot 100 does not change that outlook.
The buzzy song arrives at #73 on this week’s edition of the chart, powered by impressive consumption numbers and solid early radio airplay.
“Boyfriend” becomes the artist’s fifth career Hot 100 entry, but it is her first proper single to make the chart. Dove’s four previous Hot 100 entries were songs from “Descendants” movie soundtracks (“Rotten To The Core,” “It’s Goin’ Down,” “If Only,” and “Night Falls”).
