Billboard Hot 100: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Secures 4th Week As #1 Song In America, GAYLE Top 5

There are some noteworthy developments on this week’s Billboard Hot 100, but the changes do not apply to the chart’s pinnacle position.

Indeed, the “Encanto” smash “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” retains the top spot, marking its fourth week as the #1 song in America. The song remains a behemoth on the streaming and sales front, while also receiving airplay at key radio formats.

Glass Animals’ enduring “Heat Waves” rises two spots to a new high of #2 this week, while Adele’s “Easy On Me” stays at #3. GAYLE’s “abcdefu” makes its first Top 5 appearance, with a three-place gain to #4.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s smash “STAY” stays at #5 on this week’s chart.

— Elsewhere in the Top 10: Bieber’s “Ghost” climbs one spot to a new high of #8, and Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” advances three places to a new peak of #9.