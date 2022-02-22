Dove Cameron - Boyfriend audio cover | Disruptor/Columbia
Dove Cameron’s Emerging Hit “Boyfriend” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

“Boyfriend” earns the top spot on the pop radio add board.

Remember that comment about “Boyfriend” pacing to become Dove Cameron’s breakthrough pop hit? The evidence continues to mount.

Picked up by 51 Mediabase-monitored pop radio stations, “Boyfriend” ranks as this week’s most added song.

Saweetie’s “Closer (featuring HER),” the most added song on last week’s Mediabase board, takes second place this week. The collaboration won support from another 39 stations.

Tate McRae’s “she’s all i wanna be” follows in third with 29 pickups, while an add count of 22 slots Ed Sheeran’s “The Joker and the Queen (featuring Taylor Swift)” in fourth. A new playlist addition for 21 stations, Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” follows as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Anitta’s “Boys Don’t Cry” (20 adds, 6th-most, tie), Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” (20 adds, 6th-most, tie), Tiesto & Ava Max’s “The Motto” (13 adds, 8th-most), Mimi Webb’s “House On Fire” (9 adds, 9th-most), and Avril Lavigne’s “Love It When You Hate Me (featuring blackbear)” (8 adds, 10th-most).

