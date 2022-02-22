Becky G & Karol G - MAMIII audio video cover | RCA/SME/Kemosabe
Becky G & Karol G’s “MAMIII” Makes Impressive Billboard Hot 100 Chart Debut At #15

“MAMIII” makes a statement on this week’s Hot 100.

Signposted by its strong early consumption numbers, Becky G & Karol G’s “MAMIII” makes a big splash on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The new collaboration earns #15 on the listing, representing the highest-ranking new entry on the chart.

“MAMIII,” moreover, sets new career Hot 100 highs for the two artists. Becky G previously went as high as #16 with her hit “Shower,” while Karol G peaked at #33 as part of the “X” collaboration with Jonas Brothers.

In total, “MAMIII” is the seventh Hot 100 hit for Becky G and tenth for Karol G.

