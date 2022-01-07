Victoria Justice & Elizabeth Gillies’ “VICTORiOUS” Song “Take A Hint” Earns Platinum Certification In United States

The RIAA has announced its first wave of US song certifications for 2022, and the list includes Victoria Justice and Elizabeth Gillies’ “VICTORiOUS” song “Take A Hint.”

Credited to the Victorious cast featuring Justice and Gillies, “Take A Hint” officially secured a platinum award on January 5, 2022. The award signifies 1 million in US units, with each equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

The certification comes just prior to the song’s ten-year anniversary; “Take A Hint” was officially released on March 3, 2012 and ultimately appeared on the “VICTORiOUS 2.0” soundtrack album.

“Take A Hint” is the first song from the hit Nickelodeon series to attain platinum status in the United States. It follows Justice’s gold-certified “Freak The Freak Out” as the second to receive any RIAA certification.