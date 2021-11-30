in Music News

GAYLE’s “abcdefu,” Adele’s “Oh My God,” Silk Sonic’s “Smokin Out The Window” Added By 102.7 KIIS Los Angeles

The influential west coast pop station added three songs to its playlist.

GAYLE - Press Photo by Luke Rogers | Atlantic Records

As it continues to erupt on digital platforms, GAYLE’s “abcdefu” is amassing support at pop radio. The breakthrough hit has officially won support from Los Angeles pop station 102.7 KIIS FM.

The influential station also added Adele’s “Oh My God” and Silk Sonic’s “Smokin Out The Window” to its playlist this week.

“Oh My God” is making waves as the new single from Adele’s “30.” The song officially impacts this week and should have no problem topping the Mediabase add board.

“Smokin Out The Window,” which officially launched a few weeks ago, already holds a Top 20 airplay ranking.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday.

