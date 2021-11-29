First Look: Alessia Cara Chats, Plays Musical Genre Challenge On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Alessia Cara, who appeared on a September edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” returns to the show Monday night.

The Grammy winner joins host Jimmy Fallon for an in-studio interview on the broadcast. Not simply there to chat, Alessia Cara also partakes in the “Musical Genre Challenge.”

Musical games are, of course, nothing new for the artist, who has shined in the program’s recurring “Wheel Of Musical Impressions” segment.

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Tonight Show” also features a chat with Michael Strahan and a performance by Pistol Annies. The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first look photos follow: