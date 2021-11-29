in TV News

First Look: Alessia Cara Chats, Plays Musical Genre Challenge On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Michael Strahan and Pistol Annies also appear on the episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1560 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Alessia Cara and host Jimmy Fallon play "Musical Genre Challenge" on Monday, November 29, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

Alessia Cara, who appeared on a September edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” returns to the show Monday night.

The Grammy winner joins host Jimmy Fallon for an in-studio interview on the broadcast. Not simply there to chat, Alessia Cara also partakes in the “Musical Genre Challenge.”

Musical games are, of course, nothing new for the artist, who has shined in the program’s recurring “Wheel Of Musical Impressions” segment.

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Tonight Show” also features a chat with Michael Strahan and a performance by Pistol Annies. The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1560 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Alessia Cara and host Jimmy Fallon play “Musical Genre Challenge” on Monday, November 29, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1560 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Alessia Cara and host Jimmy Fallon play “Musical Genre Challenge” on Monday, November 29, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1560 — Pictured: (l-r) TV personality Michael Strahan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, November 29, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1560 — Pictured: (l-r) TV personality Michael Strahan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, November 29, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1560 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Alessia Cara during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, November 29, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

alessia carajimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Adele’s “Oh My God” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song