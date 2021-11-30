in Music News

Adele’s “Oh My God” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

“Oh My God” tops the pop radio add board.

Adele - 30 album image | Columbia (via @adele)

Mirroring its achievement at hot adult contemporary radio, Adele’s “Oh My God” earns this week’s most added honor at the pop format.

“Oh My God” landed at a whopping 105 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact.

Taylor Swift’s “Message In A Bottle (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault),” last week’s add leader, takes second place on this week’s Mediabase pop radio add board. The “Red (Taylor’s Version)” single landed at 43 new stations.

GAYLE’s “abcdefu” takes third place with 35 pickups, while an add count of 26 slots Silk Sonic’s “Smokin Out The Window” in fourth.

A new playlist option for 20 stations, ACRAZE’s “Do It To It (featuring Cherish)” ranks as fifth-most added.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

