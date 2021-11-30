Adele’s “Oh My God” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

Mirroring its achievement at hot adult contemporary radio, Adele’s “Oh My God” earns this week’s most added honor at the pop format.

“Oh My God” landed at a whopping 105 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact.

Taylor Swift’s “Message In A Bottle (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault),” last week’s add leader, takes second place on this week’s Mediabase pop radio add board. The “Red (Taylor’s Version)” single landed at 43 new stations.

GAYLE’s “abcdefu” takes third place with 35 pickups, while an add count of 26 slots Silk Sonic’s “Smokin Out The Window” in fourth.

A new playlist option for 20 stations, ACRAZE’s “Do It To It (featuring Cherish)” ranks as fifth-most added.