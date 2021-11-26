in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Adele’s “30” Dominates US Album Sales Race, Debuts At #1 Overall With Year’s Biggest Opening Week Total

“30” unsurprisingly debuts atop the US album chart.

Adele - 30 album image | Columbia (via @adele)

Eager anticipation turned into ample consumption as Adele’s “30” won this past week’s US album race.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold 679K US copies during the November 19-25 tracking period. With units from track streams and sales included, “30” generated 838K in total first-week consumption.

Consistent with projections, “30” posted the year’s best opening week album sales and consumption totals — by far.

From a weekly chart standpoint, “30” unsurprisingly ranks as a dominant #1 in both columns. The album sold about 10x more copies and generated 5x more total units than this week’s #2 performer (Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)”).

Due Sunday, Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits. The overall outcome will nonetheless be the same — a dominant #1 start for the new Adele release.

