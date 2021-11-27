in Music News

LISA’s “MONEY” Remains A Force On YouTube; Rises To #2 On This Week’s Global Music Videos & Songs Charts

“MONEY” remains a standout performer on YouTube.

LISA - Money performance video | Video screen | YG Entertainment

A hit on multiple platforms, LISA’s “MONEY” remains particularly hot on YouTube.

Now in its tenth week on the listing, the official performance video rises three spots to #2 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. “MONEY” received another 22.6 million views during the November 19-25 tracking period.

“MONEY” meanwhile rises one place to match its #2 peak on the Global YouTube Songs Chart. The listing ranks songs based on total views across all eligible uploads; “MONEY,” which is now in its eleventh week on this particular chart, received 45.3 million such views.

A former #1 on the Videos chart, “MONEY” has remained near the top of both listings since earlier this fall.

The song, one of the BLACKPINK member’s first two solo releases, has also been a stellar performer on Spotify, while amassing viral interest on TikTok. “MONEY” is also just outside the Top 40 at US pop radio.

blackpinklisamoney

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

2 Pings & Trackbacks

  1. Pingback:

  2. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Adele’s “30” Dominates US Album Sales Race, Debuts At #1 Overall With Year’s Biggest Opening Week Total

American Music Awards Renditions Of BTS’ “Butter,” Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” Make Global YouTube Music Videos Chart