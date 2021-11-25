First Look: Paul Rudd, Will Ferrell Appear On Thanksgiving Edition Of “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1559 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Paul Rudd and actor Will Ferrell during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 25, 2021 -- (Photo by: Theo Wargo/NBC)
Once football and late local news broadcasts conclude, NBC will air a new, Thanksgiving Night edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The episode features Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell as its lead guests. The actors, who star in the new “The Shrink Next Door,” appear for an interview and comedy segment.
Thursday’s “Tonight Show” additionally features a chat with Sebastian Maniscalco. Later, Jenny Lewis delivers a musical performance.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air later Thursday night. Prior to the official broadcast, NBC shared a collection of photos from the taping:
