in TV News

First Look: Paul Rudd, Will Ferrell Appear On Thanksgiving Edition Of “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode also features Sebastian Maniscalco and Jenny Lewis.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1559 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Paul Rudd and actor Will Ferrell during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 25, 2021 -- (Photo by: Theo Wargo/NBC)

Once football and late local news broadcasts conclude, NBC will air a new, Thanksgiving Night edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The episode features Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell as its lead guests. The actors, who star in the new “The Shrink Next Door,” appear for an interview and comedy segment.

Thursday’s “Tonight Show” additionally features a chat with Sebastian Maniscalco. Later, Jenny Lewis delivers a musical performance.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air later Thursday night. Prior to the official broadcast, NBC shared a collection of photos from the taping:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1559 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 25, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1559 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Will Ferrell, host Jimmy Fallon, and actor Paul Rudd during “Peter and his Hecklers” on Thursday, November 25, 2021 — (Photo by: Theo Wargo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1559 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Will Ferrell and actor Paul Rudd during “Peter and his Hecklers” on Thursday, November 25, 2021 — (Photo by: Theo Wargo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1559 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Paul Rudd and actor Will Ferrell during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 25, 2021 — (Photo by: Theo Wargo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1559 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Paul Rudd and actor Will Ferrell during an interview on Thursday, November 25, 2021 — (Photo by: Theo Wargo/NBC)

jimmy fallonnbcpaul ruddthe tonight showwill ferrell

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Grammy Betting Odds: Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Opens As Frontrunner For Album Of The Year; Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift Albums Next Most-Likely