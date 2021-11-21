in Music News

Post Malone & The Weeknd’s “One Right Now” Reaches Top 15 At Pop Radio; Pitbull’s “I Feel Good” Top 25, Silk Sonic, Chloe Songs Top 30

“One Right Now,” “I Feel Good,” “Smokin Out The Window,” and “Have Mercy” rise at pop radio.

Post Malone & The Weeknd’s “One Right Now” makes another gain at pop radio, officially securing a Top 15 position on this week’s Mediabase chart.

Up four places, “One Right Now” earns #14 on this week’s listing. The superstar collaboration received 6,823 spins during the November 14-20 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,383.

Pitbull’s “I Feel Good (featuring Anthony Watts & DJWS)” concurrently hits the Top 25 on this week’s chart, rising three places to #23. The collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 2,792 (+494).

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Smokin Out The Window” and Chlöe’s “Have Mercy” meanwhile move into the Top 30.

Played 2,043 times during the tracking period (+1,171), “Smokin” rises sixteen spots to make its chart debut at #28.

“Have Mercy,” which received 1,848 spins (+379), ascends three spots to #29.

