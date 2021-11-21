in Music News

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Returns To #1 At Pop Radio, Earning 11th Week On Top

“STAY” reclaims its pop radio throne.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber in Stay | Video screen | Columbia

Last week, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” ceded its throne at pop radio. This week, the megahit collaboration returns to the pinnacle position.

Credited with ~18,252 spins during the November 14-20 tracking period, “STAY” rises one place to #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The spin count falls 152 spins shy of last week’s mark but is enough to lift “STAY” to the top spot.

“STAY” is celebrating an eleventh non-consecutive week at the summit.

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week. The collaboration garnered ~17,973 tracking period spins (-734).

Adele’s “Easy On Me” holds at #3 while posting the week’s greatest airplay gain (+2,473 to ~16,640 spins).

“STAY,” “INDUSTRY BABY,” and “Easy On Me” are all backed by Columbia Records, meaning the label has the top three songs at pop radio for a second consecutive week.

Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” rises one spot to #4 this week, and her fellow single “You Right (with The Weeknd)” climbs one place to #5.

adeledoja catjack harlowJustin Bieberlil nas xstaythe kid laroithe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Adele’s “Easy On Me” Officially Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio