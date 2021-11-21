The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Returns To #1 At Pop Radio, Earning 11th Week On Top

Last week, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” ceded its throne at pop radio. This week, the megahit collaboration returns to the pinnacle position.

Credited with ~18,252 spins during the November 14-20 tracking period, “STAY” rises one place to #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The spin count falls 152 spins shy of last week’s mark but is enough to lift “STAY” to the top spot.

“STAY” is celebrating an eleventh non-consecutive week at the summit.

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week. The collaboration garnered ~17,973 tracking period spins (-734).

Adele’s “Easy On Me” holds at #3 while posting the week’s greatest airplay gain (+2,473 to ~16,640 spins).

“STAY,” “INDUSTRY BABY,” and “Easy On Me” are all backed by Columbia Records, meaning the label has the top three songs at pop radio for a second consecutive week.

Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” rises one spot to #4 this week, and her fellow single “You Right (with The Weeknd)” climbs one place to #5.