Taylor Swift’s “Message In A Bottle” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Message In A Bottle (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault),” which has thus far been the mainstream radio focus track from Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version),” is attracting ample interest at the hot adult contemporary format.

Picked up by 15 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, “Message In A Bottle” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Post Malone & The Weeknd’s “One Right Now,” a playlist selection for 14 stations, takes second place on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

A new option for 13 stations, NEIKED, Mae Muller & Polo G’s “Better Days” ranks as third-most added. Silk Sonic’s “Smokin’ Out The Window” lands in fourth with 12 pickups, and an add count of 11 slots Olivia Rodrigo’s “traitor” in fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s “You Right” (8 adds, 6th-most), Jenna Raine’s “See You Later” (7 adds, 7th-most, tie), U2’s “Your Song Saved My Life” (7 adds, 7th-most, tie), The Anxiety’s “Meet Me At Our Spot” (4 adds, 9th-most, tie), Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” (4 adds, 9th-most, tie), January Jane’s “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)” (4 adds, 9th-most, tie), Blue October’s “Oh My My” (4 adds, 9th-most, tie), and For King & Country’s “Relate” (4 adds, 9th-most, tie).