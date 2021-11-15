Billboard Hot 100: Adele’s “Easy On Me” Secures 4th Week As America’s #1 Song, New Post Malone & Weeknd, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Debut Big

New releases make an impact on this week’s Billboard Hot 100, but no song — new or old — moves ahead of Adele’s “Easy On Me.”

Indeed, the Adele blockbuster celebrates a fourth consecutive week as America’s #1 song. The smash enjoyed another week of big sales, radio, and streaming numbers.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” and Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” hold at #2 and #3, respectively. Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” holds at #4, while his “Shivers” rises one spot to a new high of #5. Thanks to the latter’s ascent, Sheeran has two simultaneous Top 5 occupants for the first time in his career.

The week’s big new entries come in the form of Post Malone & The Weeknd’s “One Right Now” and Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic single “Smokin’ Out The Window.” The former takes #6, and the latter arrives at #8.