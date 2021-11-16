in TV News

Kieran Culkin Appears For Interview On Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

The “Succession” stars appears on “Ellen.”

Kieran Culkin on 11/16/21 Ellen | Michael Rozman/WB

As the Emmy-winning, critically acclaimed “Succession” progresses through its third season, star Kieran Culkin appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

During the in-person interview, the actor behind Roman Roy discusses his recent stint as “Saturday Night Live” host. He also gives an update on his newborn son Wilder Wolf, including the lengthy process of selecting his name.

Culkin additionally talks about finally moving from his one-bedroom apartment into a larger home.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air Tuesday afternoon. A sneak peek video, however, is already available to view.

